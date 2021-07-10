Chino residents are encouraged to attend the second community workshop on the housing element of the city’s general plan from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 13 in Chino council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
The city has been mandated by the state to build 6,959 residential units over the next eight years, with 3,387 very low and low income housing. Like Chino Hills, the City of Chino is allowed by the state to use a “default density” of 30 dwelling units per acre to satisfy the affordable housing requirement.
The housing element of the city’s general plan establishes a long-term vision for growth and change in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.