Chino police badges and patches, guns and radios, a 1930s police whistle and dozens of vintage equipment used by Chino officers are on display inside the department’s museum, which reopened to the public Thursday morning.
Residents can visit the museum from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month to view historical Chino police items, which include the Chino Police jail cell door used from 1954 to 1976 at its former station at Ninth Street and Chino Avenue, a 1940s sub machine gun, Mounted Posse badges from the 1950s and several uniforms worn over the decades.
Museum organizer Frank Mena, a retired Chino officer, said families of retired officers continue to loan items to the museum, which opened in 2012.
