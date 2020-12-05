Surging coronavirus case numbers in California will delay the start of the CIF State high school sports seasons for a second time during the 2020-21 school year, the CIF announced Tuesday.
High school teams will not hear any updates on the start of their seasons at least until Jan. 1.
“The CIF is confident this decision is necessary and reasonable action for our member schools, student-athletes, and school communities in light of the current statewide crisis,” a statement by CIF officials read. “The revision of the CIF State 2020-21 Season 1 sports calendar offers our sections and leagues the flexibility and needed time to plan for the return to practice and competition once updated guidance is provided.”
Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills, Don Lugo and Ontario Christian high schools are part of the Southern Section, which issued a statement Tuesday that said if schools were not able to begin their seasons by mid-December as planned, postponements and cancellations will take place, but officials will do everything according to state guidelines to schedule league games and postseason competition.
Although teams could hear from CIF State officials in early January to start practices and games, it won’t be until Jan. 19 when Southern Section official will announce their plans for the postseason.
CIF-Southern Section officials said they have projected a $275,000 loss from not having games taking place this school year, and the loss could add up to $600,000 to $700,000 if games are not played this season because of the pandemic.
“In the time we have before the new year and into the new year, we must strive to make progress within our Southern Section footprint to have the opportunity to return to play when the time comes,” the statement read. “Let us resolve to do everything we can to make that happen for our student-athletes.”
High school football practices were scheduled to begin Monday, Dec. 14 with season-opening games scheduled the week of Jan. 8.
Other sports scheduled to begin in December were cross country (Dec. 26), girls volleyball (Dec. 19), boys volleyball (Dec. 12), boys water polo (Dec. 21) and girls water polo (Dec. 28).
Spring sports, and their start dates are: baseball (March 19), boys and girls basketball (March 12), boys and girls golf (March 20), boys and girls soccer (Feb. 27), softball (March 19), track and field (March 20), boys tennis (March 1), girls tennis (Feb. 22) and boys and girls wrestling (March 5).
“Since July, there clearly has not been any progress made toward gaining control of the pandemic, in fact, it has gotten worse and here is where we are on Dec. 1,” the statement read. “Since the beginning of October, we have been actively working with the California Department of Public Health trying to get a plan approved to return to play for education-based athletics. These guidelines are recommendations made by health professionals who have the obligation to enforce the guidelines they have recommended.”
