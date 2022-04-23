Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center is offering $50 screening mammograms with no physician order or proof of insurance now until the rest of April.
Those eligible are women over 40, women without breast implants, women with no history of breast cancer in the past five years, and women without breast problems.
The pandemic caused many women to put off mammograms and the hospital is hoping to encourage women to return by offering the 3D mammograms at a low cost without a doctor’s orders, said a spokesperson.
To schedule an appointment, call (909) 469-9395.
