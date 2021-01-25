The Chino Community Services Commission will hold a public hearing 7 p.m. tonight (Jan. 25) in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., to receive presentations from applicants seeking 2021-22 community development block grant funding.
The city anticipates receiving approximately $560,000 in federal funds for the 2021-22 program year.
Award amounts are typically announced in March.
The City of Chino's consolidated plan extends through 2025 and is available for review on cityofchino.org.
The public may attend in person or submit written comments prior to the hearing.
Information: Chino Development Services Department, Pat Cacioppo, 334-3355 or pcacioppo@cityofchino.org.
