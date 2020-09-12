Retired police K-9 officer Dre, who spent seven years with the Chino Police Department before his retirement in 2016, died Sunday just weeks before his 13th birthday.
“Police canines serve a vital role in protecting our community and help our officers remain safe,” said Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons. “Though they are certainly not the same as human partners, they are loved and counted on just as much.”
Dre served the Chino Police Department from 2009 to 2016, working with Officer Robert Franks for the first three years and the final four years with Officer Ernie Garcia. Officer Garcia and his family adopted Dre after his retirement.
Among the many cases Dre helped solve for the department was a sniff of a car on a vehicle carrier that resulted in a positive alert for drugs, Chief Simmons said.
Inside the vehicle was 16 kilograms of cocaine and a large amount of cash that had been hidden in a compartment. “Dre was an asset to our department and he will be missed by his Chino Police family,” Chief Simmons said.
