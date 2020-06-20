Chino Hills High Priscila Chen Hsu plans to attend Stanford University and will major in international relations. The following essay was written by Priscila Chen Hsu
“I come from a colorful background. At three distinct points in my life, I was dropped into a completely unfamiliar environment, fo-rced to understand the culture and language of a new country. Adaptation was not a choice.
I became fluent in Spanish when I lived in Argentina for most of my early childhood, while speaking Chinese and Taiwanese to my parents.
English was always a third language to me, which is one of the main reasons I didn’t expect to be valedictorian when I moved to SoCal in seventh grade. Yet here we are.
The title of being “valedictorian” comes with plenty of assumptions. It comes with a lot of pressure, too. When I am asked to speak as the valedictorian, it is as though I am expected to be perfect. Someone in my position shouldn’t be making grammatical errors, should know how to do advanced mathematics, and should be a great partner for a group project.
But I am very much like every other high school senior. I have senioritis, try to find answers online, and have trouble with calculus. I didn’t try to get the title.
I simply tried adapting the same way I did when I lived in Argentina and Taiwan.
Speaking from experience, the ability to adapt sprinkled with a little bit of competitiveness takes you far. Luckily for me, I was in a laid back class, where no one tried exceptionally hard in academics, allowing me to be ranked one through my high school career.
At some point, I just decided I might as well graduate as the valedictorian and make my immigrant parents proud.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.