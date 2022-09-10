.

A $5 million Chino Police substation is being proposed near the Chino Airport to provide residents in The Preserve and Chino College Park communities with more convenient access to police services.

The substation will provide residents and businesses with improved access to police services, such as records requests, vehicle releases, and general information, said Police Lieutenant Aaron Kelliher. 

