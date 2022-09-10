A $5 million Chino Police substation is being proposed near the Chino Airport to provide residents in The Preserve and Chino College Park communities with more convenient access to police services.
The substation will provide residents and businesses with improved access to police services, such as records requests, vehicle releases, and general information, said Police Lieutenant Aaron Kelliher.
It will include a lobby area with a service counter, space for assigned personnel, and a hangar storage area for a police helicopter, mobile command center vehicle, and a barbecue trailer, said the lieutenant.
During a Chino City Council workshop on Tuesday, Lt. Kelliher presented four options that included a combination of purchasing, leasing, and acquisition possibilities.
The council chose to build a substation that would cost approximately $4 to $5 million on county land.
The city intends to approach the county to purchase or lease the land at little to no cost, Police Chief Wes Simmons said on Thursday.
“The substation at the airport will provide the county with significant benefits with the added police presence at the airport,” the chief said.
The council agreed with Councilman Walt Pocock’s suggestion to lease a facility in the interim because the project could take three to five years to build.
Chief Simmons said the substation is included in the city’s master plan making it eligible for Development Impact Fee funds, of which $3.6 million is available.
A substation has been located at the Chino Spectrum Towne Center on Grand and Pipeline avenues for 25 years. It serves as a report writing location for officers to complete reports outside of their cars, Chief Simmons said.
The substation does not have a lobby and isn’t suitable for regular staffing, he added.
