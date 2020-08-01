Chino Hills couple Anthony and Kelli Patino celebrated their July 23 wedding in style at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach after winning a giveaway package for couples impacted by coronavirus cancellations.
The couple entered the contest, sponsored by the Balboa Bay Resort, after their March wedding date was cancelled two weeks prior to the celebration.
The event included the ceremony, a cocktail reception with hors d’oeuvres chosen by the couple, wedding planning services, floral, décor, hair and makeup, photography, and video.
The bridesmaids and groomsmen wore deep blue and the theme included blue accents.
A resort spokesperson described the wedding as an “elegant affair with pops of blue sprinkled throughout the venue, yachts bobbing in the harbor behind them and clear blue skies above them.”
Health and safety guidelines were followed with framed signs reminding guests to socially distance with the messages “Spread Love, Not Germs” and “Distance Makes the Heart Grow Fonder.”
Hand sanitizers and masks bearing the couple’s initials and “2020” were available for guests.
Mrs. Patino is a stay at home mom and Mr. Patino is an engineering planner for SoCal Gas Company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.