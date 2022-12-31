Police conduct active shooter training held at Chino High School

Armed Chino police officers go through an active shooter training exercise last week at Chino High School. The training took place Dec. 20 to 22.

Chino Police photo

Chino Police conducted active shooter training last week at Chino High School, which included use of simulation rounds and volunteer actors playing the roles of victims and suspects to make a realistic scene.

The training took place Dec. 20 to 22 during the Chino Valley Unified winter break for students and staff.

Marcus M.
Marcus M.

It’s not like they will actually go inside to stop it. This is all for show.

