Police conduct active shooter training held at Chino High School

Chino Police conducted active shooter training last week at Chino High School, which included use of simulation rounds and volunteer actors playing the roles of victims and suspects to make a realistic scene.
The training took place Dec. 20 to 22 during the Chino Valley Unified winter break for students and staff.
Chino Hills Police Department and Chino Valley Fire District also participated in the training.
“While the likelihood of an active shooter occurring in our community is low, I believe that you can never train too much for such situations,” Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons said. “Regular-realistic training is one of the ways we prepare for critical incidents, as was experienced during this past week. Our personnel did an outstanding job.”
Teams of officers took part in several training scenarios using three buildings on the newly constructed Chino High campus, which opened in August, giving officers a way to familiarize themselves with the layout.
