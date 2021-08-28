At the South Fire in Lytle Creek

A Chino Valley Fire District crew assisted at the South Fire in Lytle Creek Wednesday afternoon, burning north of Glen Helen Parkway and west of the 15 Freeway near Fontana. The fire burned 700 acres and was zero percent contained as of Champion press time Friday. 

