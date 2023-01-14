Parents and residents who are interested in serving on the boundary committee for the second school in The Preserve may submit applications to the Chino Valley Unified School District by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.
The K-8 school is under construction on East Preserve Loop, south of Pine Avenue in Chino.
The committee, which will consist of eight to ten members, will assist in establishing the attendance boundary for the 2024-2025 school year, not only for the new school but for the existing Cal Aero Preserve Academy on Main Street that opened in 2009.
Two committee members will be residents who live in The Preserve and the remaining members will be parents or guardians with a student enrolled at Cal Aero Preserve Academy.
The committee is expected to meet for three to five months with school district staff and consultants to determine the attendance boundary for the two schools.
Completed applications can be emailed to director of communications Andi Johnston at andrea_john ston@chino.k12.ca.us.
Applications can also be mailed to Chino Valley Unified School District, attn: Andi Johnston, 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino, California 91710.
Selected applicants will be notified via email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.