Chino Valley school district officials said Wednesday that virtual, video graduation ceremonies are being produced for Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills and Don Lugo high school seniors that will be shown online.
The pre-recorded, professionally-produced videos will air on the dates and times the graduation ceremonies were originally scheduled, school district spokeswoman Imee Perius said.
Ceremonies for Chino Hills will take place at 3 p.m. and Ayala High will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 26.
On Wednesday, May 27, Don Lugo High’s ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m., followed by Chino High at 7 p.m.
All videos will remain online after those dates for future viewing, Ms. Perius said.
“The ceremonies will follow the program as a usual graduation without the in-person marching of students,” Ms. Perius said. “There will be pre-recorded speeches from whoever was scheduled to speak at the ceremonies, including the principals and valedictorians. Pre-recorded performances from groups scheduled to perform at the graduations, such as bands and choirs, will also be shown.”
A photo of each graduating senior will be shown, and their names will be read, Ms. Perius said.
It has not yet been decided on which website the graduation ceremony videos will be shown, she said.
“We are discussing the best method,” she said.
Superintendent Norm Enfield said in an email Wednesday morning the school district knows how important it is to recognize its graduating seniors.
“One of the most disappointing aspects of this pandemic is the uncertainty with which we are able to approach high school graduation ceremonies for our high school seniors who have worked so hard for their achievements,” Supt. Enfield said.
He said school district officials could consider an in-person graduation ceremony at a later date only if state and county officials and the cities of Chino and Chino Hills lift the current ban on large social gatherings.
“The district will continue to monitor public health orders in determining whether rescheduling of in-person graduation ceremonies are feasible and realistic,” the superintendent said.
