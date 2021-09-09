Chino police arrested a 21-year-old Chino Hills man Sept. 3 on suspicion of assaulting staff members at Chino Valley Medical Center during a medical procedure.
Anthony Ramirez is being held on $75,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on two counts of assaulting emergency personnel.
A court date is scheduled for today (Thursday, Sept. 9), jail records show.
Police went to the hospital at 5451 Walnut Ave., at 11:33 a.m. on a report of a combative patient, said Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
“When officers arrived, the patient had been restrained and sedated by medical staff,” the sergeant said.
He said the man was at the hospital to receive treatment, and multiple staff members were assaulted.
“The assaulted staff members sustained minor to moderate injuries as a result of the assault,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Mr. Ramirez was released from the hospital at 6:25 p.m. and arrested, the sergeant said.
