A man was killed Aug. 26 in a three-car crash on the 60 Freeway east of Mountain Avenue in Chino, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Brandon Sanchez Aranda, 26, of Bloomington, died in the 7:43 a.m. crash, according to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office.
Investigators said an adult female was driving a 2013 Mazda in the eastbound lanes at 7:44 a.m. when she collided into a 2017 Ford, which was in the No. 3 lane of the freeway, Officer Steven Rawls said.
The collision forced the Ford to veer to the left and it struck a 1997 Ford that was in the carpool lane, the officer said. That collision caused the 1997 Ford, which was being driven by Mr. Aranda, to overturn several times. The driver was ejected from the vehicle, Officer Rawls said.
”The Ford came to rest within the No. 2 lane of the eastbound 60,” he said.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Chino Valley Fire District paramedics.
Anyone with information on the crash can call the California Highway Patrol’s Rancho Cucamonga office at (909) 980-3994.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.