Open land on the east side of Butterfield Ranch Road is one step closer to development with 220 attached townhomes on 23 acres north of Avenida de Portugal, across the street from Vila Borba Park.
The Chino Hills Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously recommended approval of the fourth phase of the Vila Borba development for the “Belo” project consisting of 36 two-story buildings.
The Chino Hills City Council will make the final decision at an upcoming meeting.
According to Greg Mendoza of Lennar Homes, if all goes as planned, model homes could begin construction in December.
“Belo” is translated “beautiful” in Portuguese.
The Vila Borba development, spanning 336 acres on the east and west sides of Butterfield Ranch Road, was approved by the city council in 2006.
More than 200 acres have been retained as open space including parks, paseos, wetlands, manufactured open space and existing manufactured slopes, according to a staff report.
Phase one and two have already been developed and phase three will include a tract of 19 large single-family homes on the west side of Butterfield Ranch Road.
The property had been owned by the Borba family since the early 1940s.
The family’s Portuguese heritage is reflected in the name of the public collector road, Avenida de Portugal.
Phase four
The townhomes will range from 2,899 to 3,316-square-feet with three to four bedrooms. Mr. Mendoza said he could not guess the selling price, but it would be determined by the market.
According to a staff report, projections for the Belo townhomes based on comparable townhomes in the city could range from $600,000 to $700,000.
Mr. Mendoza said the project was presented to the surrounding neighbors Dec. 29 who were “very positive” and to the homeowners’ association.
The houses will feature two architectural styles: Spanish Colonial and Italianate.
Commission chairman Jerry Blum asked why two similar styles were chosen. He said the buildings look very nice, but he would have expected to see more detailing to make them look different.
Mr. Blum said the color palette helped with the differentiation, but he expected to see some rounded windows, arches, balconies, and recessed windows.
The chairman was turned down by his fellow commissioners when he asked that a condition be placed on the project that would require the developer to work with city staff to improve the distinction between the two styles.
Commissioner Patrick Hamamoto said the landscaping makes the project look good, Commissioner Sheran Voigt said the color palette provides the differentiation and Commissioner Sean Phan said the design was beautiful as it was.
Commissioner Stover said he didn’t think a condition was needed but he hoped the developer and staff would continue to work on the project so he could be “very proud” in contrast with “proud.”
Mr. Blum said the commissioners are the stewards of the high standards and protection of property values bestowed by the city council and community at large.
“I’m concerned that the buildings haven’t achieved that, but I will entertain a motion for the project,” he said.
Maneuvers
As part of the project, the commission recommended approval of down-stream detention basin improvements on city-owned land on the east side of Butterfield Ranch Road and Park Crest Drive, a zone change, and a transfer of units to the vacant Shoppes II site.
The existing zoning on phase four allowed for a five-acre commercial center and 280 multi-family homes.
Because the Belo project reduces the number of units from 280 to 220, a simultaneous transfer of the remaining 60 units will be made to the Shoppes II site at the southeast corner of Shoppes and City Center drives.
The transfer will comply with state mandates to preserve planned residential units, according to a city staff report.
The number of units on the Shoppes II mixed use site would increase from 235 to 295 units.
