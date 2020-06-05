Chino Hills police lifted a car off a woman’s left foot early Friday morning after a single-car rollover crash on Carbon Canyon Road near Canyon Hills Road, police announced.
The driver – a 20-year-old of Chino Hills – suffered major injuries in the 1:26 a.m. crash, said Deputy Edward Hernandez.
Police were called at 1:26 a.m. to a report of a crash, learning the driver was moving west on Carbon Canyon Road.
“As she neared Rosemary Lane, her vehicle crossed over the center of the roadway and entered the eastbound lane, striking a dirt berm and the vehicle rolled onto its roof,” Deputy Hernandez said.
The driver was ejected and the car came to a rest on its roof, pinning the woman’s foot underneath.
“Deputies were able to lift the vehicle enough for the driver to remove her pinned foot,” Deputy Hernandez said.
The woman was treated at the scene by Chino Valley Fire District paramedics before she was taken to a hospital.
Carbon Canyon Road was closed for a couple hours to allow the scene to be cleared.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.