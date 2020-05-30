The city of Chino Hills will reopen city hall at 7:30 a.m. Monday, June 1 at 14000 City Center Drive.
The building had been closed to the public since March 18 because of coronavirus.
Plexiglass barriers have been installed to protect customers and employees and disinfecting regimens have been increased, said city spokesperson Denise Cattern.
Visitors will be required to wear face coverings and maintain six feet of physical distance from others, she said.
City employees will also wear face coverings and hand sanitizing stations will be provided in public areas.
Persons who are sick or are in the population facing a greater risk of COVID-19 should not visit city hall, Mrs. Cattern suggested.
City hall is open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays.
Those who wish to remain at home can access city services by phone, email, or online by visiting chinohills.org/virtualcityhall for a service guide.
Modifications are being installed at the city yard on La Palma Drive in Chino. The facility will reopen to the public when work has been completed.
Information: 364-2600.
