City of Chino Community Services Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24 in council chambers, 13220 Central Avenue.
The meeting is open to the public with mask requirements in place and chairs spaced for social distancing.
The commission will select a subcommittee to name parks and will also hear reports about administration activities, programs, parks and facilities and COVID impact response.
For the meeting agenda, cityofchino.org.
Information: 334-3456.
