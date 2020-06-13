A license agreement approved by the Chino Valley school board in September  allowed school district consultants access to property owned by Lewis Management Corporation in the Chino Preserve for testing and inspections required for possible school construction. A story about Measure G projects in the June 6 issue incorrectly reported the month and the reason for the license agreement.   

