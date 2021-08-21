The three commissions for the City of Chino Hills will receive a modest bump in stipends per meeting, a decision made by the city council on Aug. 10.
Currently, the planning, public works, and parks and recreation commissions receive a stipend of $25 per meeting, the same amount since 2007.
Prior to that, they received no compensation.
The council unanimously voted to increase the planning commission stipend from $25 to $125 per meeting and the public works and parks and recreation commission stipends from $25 to $75 per meeting.
That same evening, councilmembers suspended a pay increase for themselves, stating it wasn’t the right time for a raise when people are going through job loss and the pandemic.
The commissions serve as advisory boards to the council and consist of five members who are appointed by the council.
The planning commission meets twice a month and the public works and parks and recreation commissions meet once a month.
City manager Benjamin Montgomery explained that the planning commission has a different role than the other commissions in that they review and act on planning and land development as a decision-making body in many cases.
Planning commission responsibilities require knowledge of technical documents such as general plans, specific plans, zoning and subdivision maps, and procedural due process requirements, he said.
In a survey of 13 cities conducted by city staff, stipends of $125 per meeting are provided to planning commissions in Chino, Montclair, and Ontario.
The Chino planning commission received its bump-up by the Chino council from $50 to $125 in July.
Planning commissions in Covina and Upland receive $100 per meeting, $50 per meeting in Corona, $75 per meeting in Yorba Linda, $65 per meeting in Rancho Cucamonga, $60 per meeting in Diamond Bar, and zero compensation in Brea, Claremont, Glendora, and Pomona.
Chino Hills Councilman Art Bennett noted that the four planning commissions that receive zero compensation are not in San Bernardino County and are well-established cities.
“We are still a relatively young city and have a lot of activity going on,” he said.
Chino’s community services commission, comparable to the Chino Hills parks and recreation commission, got a bump-up in July from $50 to $75 from the Chino council.
