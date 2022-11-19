Ontario woman killed after car strikes flat bed truck in Chino Hills

Sheriff’s investigators identified the driver killed Thursday morning after her car struck the back of a flat bed truck on Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Ashley Perez, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene by Chino Valley Fire District paramedics after the 8:53 a.m. collision in the southbound lanes of Peyton Drive between Olympic View and Royal Ridge drives.
Chino Hills Police Department Deputy Derek Emery said the driver was the only occupant in the red Nissan Altima when it struck the back of the flat bed truck owned by Safe USA Highway Improvement. The parking lot and street striping company is based in Ontario.
Safe USA employees at the scene were not injured.
The flat bed truck was stopped in the right lane of Peyton Drive, and had its flashing arrows activated to warn drivers to merge left into the other lanes.
Peyton Drive was closed for several hours from Royal Ridge to Olympic drives to allow Chino Hills Police to conduct its investigation.
The investigation remains active, Deputy Emery said.
Anyone with information can call the Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
