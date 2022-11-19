Ontario woman killed after car strikes flat bed truck in Chino Hills

Two employees of Safe USA Highway Improvement, right, look over the scene where the driver of a Nissan Altima collided into their truck on Peyton Drive, near Olympic View Drive, in Chino Hills Thursday morning. The driver died at the scene.

 Champion photo by Josh Thompson

Sheriff’s investigators identified the driver killed Thursday morning after her car struck the back of a flat bed truck on Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.

Ashley Perez, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene by Chino Valley Fire District paramedics after the 8:53 a.m. collision in the southbound lanes of Peyton Drive between Olympic View and Royal Ridge drives.

