The Inland Valley Humane Society is closing to the public due to Gov. Newsom’s stay-at-home order. The Pomona agency will continue to provide emergency field services to Chino and Chino Hills. For an animal-related emergency or to report deceased animals, call 594-9858.
Photographs are being taken of every dog that enters the shelter and posted on the website: ivhsspca.org.
Families looking to reunite with a lost animal should view the website first and then call 594-9858.
All dog and cat licenses will be processed online and via mail only. Visit ivhsspca.org/licensing or mail to Customer Service, 500 Humane Way, Pomona, California 91766.
Late penalties will be waived.
Because adoptions are not considered an essential service per the governor’s order, the Humane Society is asking residents to open their homes to animals in the shelter by fostering. The “Foster to Hold” program and “Foster to Adopt” program are being offered.
To learn more about the programs, visit ivhsspca.org/adoptions. A staff member will work with foster families to deliver animals to them.
Information on holding time for pets turned into the shelter may be obtained by calling 623-9777 or email info@ivhsspca.org.
