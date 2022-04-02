Dispatch systems between the Chino Police Department and the Chino Valley Fire District are now linked to help reduce response times and easily exchange information between the agencies when someone calls 9-1-1.
The CAD to CAD (computer aided dispatch) program was announced Wednesday after CONFIRE, Chino Valley Fire’s dispatch center, received an Urban Area Security Initiative federal grant, which secures regional connectivity between police and fire departments through their CAD systems.
Chino police is one of the first law enforcement agencies in the nation to take part in a CAD to CAD program with a fire department.
The program will connect Chino Valley Fire’s CAD system with CalFire, Ontario Fire Department and other agencies when help is needed on incidents such as vegetation fires or freeway incidents, fire district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara said.
“When someone dials 9-1-1, the call is routed to a primary public safety answering point, which is the local law enforcement agency,” Ms. De Guevara said. “If the call is EMS or fire related, the law enforcement dispatcher will transfer the call to CONFIRE, a secondary public safety answering point.”
When the call is transferred, information about the emergency is processed by a CONFIRE dispatcher and shared with the Chino Police Department.
Chino Police could then opt to send a law enforcement officer to join firefighters on the call.
“Previously, if one agency required the other’s assistance, a phone call would have to be made to initiate a response. The CAD to CAD system alleviates the need for that call, thus improving overall response times for both agencies,” Ms. De Guevara said.
