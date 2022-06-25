By Briana Munoz
Sisters Tiana and Serena Murillo, both graduates of Chino High School, are serving as Superior Court Judges in Los Angeles County after Serena administered the oath of office to her younger sister Tiana.
The swearing in ceremony took place May 2 at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles. Tiana, 42, said it was a special moment shared between sisters. Serena, 52, who has been a judge since 2015 said she felt extremely proud of her sister.
“It was the first time since the pandemic that I felt pure joy,” Serena said.
The event was attended by family and friends including many graduates of Chino High School.
Serena graduated in 1988 and Tiana graduated in 1997.
They played basketball for Chino High and were coached by their father Joe Murillo who was a basketball coach at the school for 34 years.
Mr. Murillo led the Chino High Cowgirls to three CIF-Southern Section titles in the 1980s and is the namesake of the Chino High basketball court. His wife, Diane, said his success as a coach helped his daughters learn the value of discipline.
Mr. Murillo said he grew up in a family of migrant workers who worked in terrible conditions.
“I realized there was no future in that,” he said. “My parents instilled in me the value of education, so I carried that into my role as a coach and parent.”
“My dad was recognized for having high standards as a coach, which meant he held his own kids to high standards,” Tiana said. “He believed in us unwaveringly and always pushed us to do our best.”
Tiana said she is extremely lucky to have a supportive family who was invested in her success.
She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Stanford University in 2001 and a Juris Doctor degree from Columbia Law School in 2007.
Serena attended Brown University and the University of California, San Diego where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science in 1993 and a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Marymount in 1996.
Both sisters are married and live in Los Angeles County.
Tiana said she majored in political science because “it’s a nice mix “of social science and government.
“I’m a government nerd and I attribute it to my high school teacher Mr. Filarski who was my AP Government teacher at Chino High,” Tiana said.
After graduating from Columbia, Tiana began working for Los Angeles County, holding several positions including Deputy County Counsel, Chief of Staff, and Chief Executive Officer, according to a government press release.
It wasn’t until after she began working for the county that she decided to seek out a judicial position.
“My service made me understand the value of the judicial field and I knew I had my sister as a resource to guide me through the process,” she said.
Tiana said her new role has been “challenging in a good way.” She works with juvenile dependency cases, dealing with child safety issues.
“It’s a hard job but it’s an important one,” Tiana said. “It’s a privilege to serve the children and families that come before me.”
Both girls said that Chino will always hold a special place in their heart.
“You only ever get one hometown,” Tiana said. “I miss being woken up by the sound of roosters and sometimes I even miss the dairy smell.”
