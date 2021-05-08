Blood banking organizations nationwide are pleading with residents to donate blood to make up for the decrease in donations during the pandemic.
“Lifestream Blood Bank had to cancel scores of scheduled blood drives in the past year due to the closure of schools, businesses, churches, and government offices,” said public relations specialist Don Escalante of LifeStream. “These issues have and continue to affect national, regional and local blood banking organizations.”
He said the closures impacted 30,000 pints of blood that were anticipated to be collected by LifeStream.
When Lifestream was experiencing a wave of cancelled blood drives, the City of Chino Hills stepped up to help, agreeing to increase blood drives to once a week, Mr. Escalante said.
Historically, the city hosted Lifestream blood drives every other month, giving whole-blood donors a convenient place to contribute year-round to the community blood supply.
(Whole-blood donations may be given every 56 days.)
As a result of the weekly blood drives, 100 to 120 pints of blood are collected per month, he said, helping more than 200 patients per month because each donation has the potential to assist multiple patients.
“Very few locations operate blood drives as frequently and yield as many donations as the Chino Hills government center,” he said. “Lifestream is extremely grateful for this outreach of caring and hospitality.”
Blood drives are held from noon to 5 p.m. every Tuesday in the government center parking lot, 14000 City Center Drive.
Appointments are recommended and may be made at lstream.org or by calling (800) 879-4484.
