Apartments rising near 71 Freeway

Framing is underway for three-story apartment buildings in Chino Hills that are just 150 feet away from the 71 Freeway and less than 30 feet away from the on-ramp.
According to Chino Hills Building Official Winston Ward, buildings 10 through 14 in phase 1 are in the framing stage and the footings for buildings 5 through 9 have been poured at under-slab utilities.
The units are an expansion of the existing apartment complex formerly called the Woodview Apartments, later Village Crossings, and now Reserve at Chino Hills.
All 42 units will be 3 bedroom apartments.
A health risk assessment was prepared to evaluate the long-term health risks associated with freeway traffic for future residents.
According to a city staff report, the assessment concluded that the “health risks are below the South Coast Air Quality Management District’s regional thresholds and will have less than significant impact on short and long-term health risk” so no mitigation was required.
