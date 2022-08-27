Apartments rising near 71 Freeway

Three-story apartments are being framed for the Reserve at Chino Hills Apartments, an expansion of the Woodview Apartments.

 Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

Framing is underway for three-story apartment buildings in Chino Hills that are just 150 feet away from the 71 Freeway and less than 30 feet away from the on-ramp.

According to Chino Hills Building Official Winston Ward, buildings 10 through 14 in phase 1 are in the framing stage and the footings for buildings 5 through 9 have been poured at under-slab utilities.

