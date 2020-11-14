The season’s first snowfall hit the San Gabriel Mountains last weekend, dropping two inches of snow on Saturday and another two inches on Sunday, according to the Mt. Baldy page on snow-forecast.com. Two of the photos (LEFT and BOTTOM) were taken from behind the Costco on Peyton Drive in Chino Hills and the photo at top was taken from Kimball Avenue in Chino. In the Chino Valley, .37-inch of rain fell last Saturday. Temperatures are expected to hit 75 degrees today (Nov. 14) and 84 and 88 degrees on Sunday and Monday, respectively. The Chino Valley will then have temperatures in the 70s, and no rain forecast, through Tuesday, Nov. 24.
