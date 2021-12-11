Four people suspected of committing a smash and grab robbery Nov. 27 and fleeing with more than $200,000 in jewelry remain at large, the Chino Hills Police Department reported Wednesday.
“The suspects sprayed a chemical substance at the employees and demanded they go back into the store,” Chino Hills Police Sgt. Narcie Sousa said.
Deputies were called at 3:24 p.m. to the Diamond and Design Jewelry store at 4505 Chino Hills Parkway in the Commons at Chino Hills shopping center on a report of a smash and grab robbery.
“The suspects used tools to smash several of the glass display cases,” Sgt. Sousa said. “The suspects ran towards Chino Hills Parkway where they entered an unknown awaiting vehicle.”
No injuries were reported and no description of the suspects was provided.
The store is owned by Homeira Ghassemi and his son Atila Ghassemi.
Atila Ghassemi thanked God on social media that nobody was hurt and said the store would not be closed for even one day.
“We are not going to let punks bring us down,” he stated the day after the incident. “Our community and our staff depend on us and we have zero intention of letting this hurt us long term.”
Mr. Ghassemi added, “We are proudly open and still doing our full service.”
By coincidence, just four days before the robbery, Councilwoman Cynthia Moran brought up smash and grab incidents during the Nov. 23 council meeting, stating that “it was disgusting when people who work so hard for their stores have to stand by and watch thieves shovel items in their bags and walk out the door.”
Mrs. Moran said law enforcement in California doesn’t have any of the tools necessary to keep the community safe anymore because of laws such as Prop. 47 that downgraded crimes that had previously been considered felonies to misdemeanors
“It will get worse if we don’t step up and reach out to state elected officials,” Councilwoman Moran said.
She suggested that instead of complaining on social media, residents should put their efforts into finding out which state representatives voted for these laws and contact them.
Councilman Brian Johsz said voters continue to elect representatives who weaken the ability to put people in jail. “We need to mobilize to fix this,” he said.
Capt. Garth Goodell said smash and grab crimes need to be prosecuted as organized crime retail theft.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
