The Respect Life and Family Ministry of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church will conduct a rosary prayer service for the unborn at 6:15 p.m. today (Sept. 18) in the church courtyard, 14085 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
The rosary, to be held after the 5 p.m. Mass, will commemorate the eighth National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children. On this day, pro-life Americans gather at memorials of aborted babies to mourn more than 60 million victims of abortion since the Roe vs. Wade landmark Supreme Court decision in 1973, according to the National Right to Life Committee, the nation’s oldest pro-life organization.
St. Paul the Apostle has a memorial monument and garden area in the church courtyard.
Information: Claudia Shannon of the Respect Life and Family Ministry at (909) 789-2310.
