The city of Chino Hills has spent more than a $1 million over the last two decades creating and maintaining a 9-acre wetlands habitat south of Big League Dreams sports park.
The council on Tuesday approved an agreement with Rivers and Lands Conservancy to manage the habitat for $574,633.
According to Champion archives, the city was cleaning out the Los Serranos Storm Drain Channel in 2000 when it was ordered to stop work by the Department of Fish and Game because a least Bell’s vireo nest was discovered.
The tiny endangered songbirds live in dense shrubs and small trees along rivers and streams.
The city was ordered to develop an environmental plan and create 9 acres to offset the 3 acres of vegetation it removed during the cleanup.
The city spent $330,000 to create the habitat and entered into an agreement with the California Conservation Corp for $39,000 a year for management over the next five years.
According to public works director Daniel Bobadilla, most of the habitat mitigation occurred between 2003 to 2008.
Perpetual
“As part of mitigation compliance, the city is obligated to maintain the habitat forever,” Mr. Bobadilla said.
In 2008, the city satisfied the second level of compliance to restore the area, but to fulfill the third level of compliance, the city must establish a long-term management plan, according to the staff report.
The plan includes entering into a conservation easement deed agreement that prevents development and an endowment management agreement.
“The role of the endowment is to establish funds for the long-term monitoring and maintenance of the site,” Mr. Bobadilla said.
The habitat consists of coast live oak, black walnut, blue elderberry, Western sycamore, arroyo willow, black willow, California sagebrush, evening primrose, California bulrush, and numerous other trees and plants.
Wildlife observed in the habitat include the least Bell’s vireo songbird, three species of hawks, yellow warblers, ducks, coyotes, desert rabbit, and egrets or herons.
