A Chino Hills sheriff’s deputy injured by a knife-wielding man March 1 during a domestic disturbance call at a home in the 3200 block of South Downs Drive in Chino Hills remains off work but is recovering.
“He’s doing well,” Chino Hills Police Capt. John Walker said.
Chino Hills police were called to the home just after 1 p.m. on the disturbance report and when deputies tried talking with a man at the home, he grabbed a knife.
Deputies tried to take the man into custody, but he swung the knife and hit the deputy in the arm.
The suspect—identified as John Oblea, 26, of Chino Hills—then barricaded himself inside a bathroom, prompting a response from the San Bernardino County Department SWAT team.
Six hours later, the man was taken into custody.
“The suspect was taken to a local hospital and was kept for observations,” Capt. Walker said. “Once he was medically cleared, he was booked.”
San Bernardino County jail records show Mr. Oblea was arrested at 6:30 p.m. March 5 at the South Downs Drive home.
He is facing two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of battery causing serious bodily injury, one count of resisting arrest causing serious bodily injury and obstruction of a police officer. No one inside the house was injured.
Bail was set at $1 million, records show.
Mr. Olbea pleaded not guilty to all charges Tuesday in a San Bernardino County court room.
San Bernardino County court records also show Mr. Oblea was arrested in July 2020 on charges of rape and sexual penetration against a victim by force and had been released from jail on $200,000 bond.
Court proceedings in that case are next scheduled for Thursday, March 18, court records indicate.
