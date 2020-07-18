Two houses will be built at the top of Woodglen Drive in Chino Hills along a prominent ridgeline, north of the former maternity hotel.
The houses are exempt from the city’s ridgeline protection ordinance because the parcel map was adopted by San Bernardino County in 1986 under guidelines from the Chino Hills Specific Plan.
After the city incorporated in 1991, it adopted a ridgeline ordinance where prominent ridgelines were protected.
No appeal
The Chino Hills City Council on Tuesday turned down a request by nearby residents Patrick and Leslie Tait to appeal a decision made by the planning commission July 7 to approve the design reviews of the two homes.
“Our hands are tied,” said Mayor Art Bennett. “The project is exempt from the ridgeline ordinance.”
The four-lot subdivision includes the former maternity house and three vacant lots approved by the city council in 2008 when former owner Julia Sa requested the subdivision.
It took a dozen years before the two houses were proposed and one more is allowed. The Taits, who live on Daybreak Court, said the ridgeline is visible not only to neighbors but to the residents in the city.
“We’re trying to protect our prominent view, privacy, and property values,” Mr. and Mrs. Tait stated in an email, echoing the sentiments of residents who live southeast of the property on Sunrise Court, Windemere Court, and Sundance Court. The Taits’ property line is 250 feet away from one of the proposed homes.Applicant Jer-Jie Liu will build a 4,686-square-foot home with a 1,706-square foot attached six-car garage and Jem Liu will build a 4,268-square-foot home with a 1,063-square-foot attached four-car garage.
The homes in the neighborhoods are 1,750-square feet to 2,200-square-feet with garages between 400 and 600 square feet.
The proposed Jem Liu home will contain a recreational vehicle parking area.
Tree planting
Senior planner Ryan Gackstetter told the Taits in an email that visibility from the project into the backyards of the downslope properties is relatively limited by existing vegetation, slope, houses, and walls.
He said the applicant is willing to plant trees along the southeastern side of the driveway to provide additional privacy to the properties and to soften the view of the homes on the ridgeline
“How many more old projects under the Chino Hills Specific Plan exist out there that we have to approve that are built on the ridgelines,” asked resident Jim Gallagher who lives in the neighborhood.
“There will be four mansion-style homes on the ridgeline,” he said.
Mr. Gallagher said Woodglen Drive is a party area where unsavory acts have been going on for years.
“What will protect these properties in the future from these activities?” he asked.
The lone house at the top of Woodglen Drive gained notoriety when it was illegally converted into a 17-bedroom maternity hotel eight years ago for women who gave birth in the U.S. and returned with their babies to China.
