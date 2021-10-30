There are lots of activities this weekend to celebrate harvest gatherings and Halloween haunts. Here are some decorated houses, harvest gatherings, and even a Halloween bike ride.
Spooky bike ride
The BOBie Cycling Club invites the community to a Halloween bike ride touring neighborhoods decorated for Halloween in the area of San Antonio, Fern, Schaefer, and Edison avenues in Chino, hosted by Janet Berg and Andi Culver. Meet at 6:15 p.m. today (Oct. 30) at Cypress Trails Park on Schaefer and Cypress avenues, next door to Rhodes Elementary School.
Bicyclists may dress in costumes. Lights and music are encouraged. Helmets are mandatory. The bike ride is under 10 miles with lots of stops.
Information: meetup.com/BOBie_cycling_club/events/281386032.
7-foot-tall fire breathing dragon
A dragon that breathes real fire will jump out and scare visitors from 6 to 10:30 p.m. on Halloween at 13331 Branding Iron Place in Chino, south of Chino Avenue, west of East End Avenue.
The haunted yard will include strobe lights, black lights, sound effects, and fog. An interactive Area 51 re-animation laboratory is on the front porch. The yard will have a crazy, escaped clown, pop-up ghosts, a pop-up pumpkin, a mirror that shoots compressed air when visitors look at themselves under black light, skeletons, the “Thing” in a mailbox, flying ghosts and bats overhead, and a cemetery.
Scary houses on Bayberry, Willow
Bayberry Drive between Pipeline Avenue and Peyton Drive in Chino Hills contains scary houses and will attract numerous trick-or-treaters because of its long length. While in the area, visit Willow Lane and find the scary house east of Rolling Ridge Drive.
13031 Raintree Place
Greg Traver and Rory Quirin will present their annual handcrafted display inspired by Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” for the 11th consecutive year. The couple has been adding to the display at their home at 13031 Raintree Place in Chino each year. Lighting and music are featured.
14241 Durazno Avenue
The “Gothrum Cemetery” and a haunted shipwreck is at the corner of Durazno Avenue and Manzano Street in Chino with black lights, spotlights, skulls, spiders, strobes, lights, cannon, fog, and music/projections tied to computer lighting on the house. The Jepsen family has been decorating their Durazno home for 13 years.
15932 Wilmington Road
The DeCambra family is paying tribute to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” with animatronic skeletons, treasure chests, barrels of rum, and sound effects at 15931 Wilmington Road in the Fairfield Ranch community in Chino Hills.
6219 Fleetwood Lane
Brandon and Primavera Barron have chosen “zombies” as their Halloween theme this year in the Butterfield community of Chino Hills.
2940 Little Oak Way
Eerie music, skeletons, fog machines, and lights have made this house in Chino Hills a truly haunted occasion for visitors.
Halloween events Spooky fun at State Park
The Chino Hills State Park Discovery Center will host a “Rockin’ Halloween” weekend from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (Oct. 30) and Sunday, Oct. 31 where participants will make a spooky craft and paint rock pumpkins and tombstones. The Discovery Center is at 4500 Carbon Canyon Road in Brea. A $5 parking fee is required.
Chino Halloween Spooktacular
The City of Chino will host Halloween Spooktacular from 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 at Ayala Park including family activities, special guest appearances, games, trunk or treating, entertainment, giveaways, and a costume contest. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Frosty’s pumpkin patch and carnival
Frosty’s pumpkin patch and carnival is at the northeast corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Ramona Avenue 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. today (Oct. 30) and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Admission costs range from $5 to $10, depending on the day and age.
The event includes corn mazes, pumpkins, carnival rides, games, and attractions which are all fee-based.
Fear in 3D, The Shoppes at Chino Hills
The “Fear in 3D—The Experiment” Halloween attraction at The Shoppes at Chino Hills is open 5 to 11 p.m. today (Oct. 30) and Sunday, Oct. 31.
General admission for adults 13 and over is $25 on both days.
Children 15 and under pay $12. Information: fearin3d.com/
Church harvest events
Harvest festival at Lifesong Church
Lifesong Community Church will hold a Harvest Festival from 5 to 7:30 p.m. today (Oct. 30), open to the community, at 13333 Ramona Ave.
The festival will include games, candy, free ice cream for children, a bounce house, food, and a Bible story.
Lightfest at Calvary Chapel
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley at 12205 Pipeline Ave. will hold a “Lightfest” Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 9 p.m. with candy, food, games, jumpers, music, trunk-or-treat, and numerous activities. Information: (909) 464-8255.
Trunk-or-treat at Chino Valley Church
The Chino Valley Community Church at 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills will host its annual trunk-or-treat for the community from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.
Living Word trunk-or-treat
Living Word Assembly will hold a community trunk-or-treat from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31 at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino.
CrossPoint fall festival
CrossPoint Church will host an outdoor Fall Festival from 4 to 6 p.m. today (Oct. 30) at 6950 Edison Ave. in Chino, including trunk or treat, bouncers, rock climbing and a fall food youth fundraiser.
Information: crosspointchino.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.