Chino Hills waives fee for military banners

Residents who wish to honor their loved ones in the Armed Forces will no longer have to pay for military banners.
The City of Chino Hills has waived all fees for military banner applications, including maintenance and replacement fees, effective immediately.
The council voted to waive the fees on Tuesday. The banners will be subsidized by the city.
Residents who purchased a banner on or after July 1, 2021, will receive a refund in the mail that will be processed automatically.
The banners used to cost $256 each, but in late 2019, the Chino Hills Community Foundation agreed to pay half the cost, thus reducing the cost per banner to $128.
The program was established in 2007 to honor active military personnel who live in Chino Hills. Visit chinohills.org/militarybanners. Information: (909) 364-2700.
