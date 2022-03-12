Kathy Daudistel, national president of the American Legion Auxiliary, will be honored at a banquet hosted by the American Legion Chino Post 299 Auxiliary at 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 15.
It is the second time in 24 years that the Chino Auxiliary has hosted a banquet for the national president.
Social hour will begin at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. at 13759 Central Ave., south of Schaefer Avenue.
Tickets are $25 per person.
Ms. Daudistel became the national president during the American Legion Auxiliary’s 100th National Convention held Aug. 27 to Sept. 2, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.
She is from Latonia Unit 203 in Kentucky and is a member of Fellow Life Management Institute where she served two years as president, one year as president of the Bellevue Veterans Auxiliary, American Legion Riders Chapter 203, and Fraternal Order of Eagles.
She recently retired from a Fortune 500 company after more than 33 years where she worked in the information technology department.
Information: Diane Delashmit, (714) 772-4242.
