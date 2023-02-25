Housing, energy-related permits up in Chino Hills

An end-of-the year building report for Chino Hills shows that energy-related permits constituted more than 48 percent of the total permits issued by the city in 2022.
Building Official Winston Ward said 1,188 permits were issued for photovoltaic (solar) systems, energy storage systems, EV charging stations, and main panel upgrades related to PV systems, ESS, and EV charging stations.
“Energy-related permits are definitely trending upwards,” Mr. Ward said. “In 2020, we issued 331 energy-related permits, and in 2021 we issued 598 energy-related permits.”
On the residential side, there was a 71 percent increase in the number of permits issued for new dwelling units over 2021. Sixty permits were issued for new dwelling units in 2022, and 35 were issued in 2021.
Forty-two of the 60 permits can be attributed to the three-story Reserve Apartments, which are now highly visible from Chino Hills Parkway and the 71 Freeway.The complex is an expansion of the existing Reserve at Chino Hills apartments.
Of the remaining 18 permits, 15 were accessory dwelling units (ADUs), and three were single-family residences. Mr. Ward said non-residential construction was disappointing with no new commercial buildings.
“We did have 14,695 square feet of institutional construction, namely the first phase of the Coptic Church,” he said.
Holy Transfiguration, a Coptic Orthodox Church, is under construction at 14715 Peyton Drive, north of Morningfield Drive, where the Diamond I Ranch was located. Mr. Ward said total permit fees were up over last year, with a 10 percent increase, and total plan review fees were down slightly with an 8 percent decrease compared to 2021.
