Housing, energy-related permits up in Chino Hills

The Reserve at Chino Hills apartments are springing up in a highly visible location at the 71 Freeway and Chino Hills Parkway. The 42 apartments are just 150 feet away from the freeway and less than 30 feet away from the on-ramp.

 Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

An end-of-the year building report for Chino Hills shows that energy-related permits constituted more than 48 percent of the total permits issued by the city in 2022.

Building Official Winston Ward said 1,188 permits were issued for photovoltaic (solar) systems, energy storage systems, EV charging stations, and main panel upgrades related to PV systems, ESS, and EV charging stations.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.