The City of Chino Hills is trying to return $111,006 to developers, contractors, and some residents who have inactive trust deposit accounts that have not been claimed, and to reimburse developers approximately $1.4 million who paid impact fees for the city’s early infrastructure.
Trust deposit accounts
Trust deposit accounts are established by a developer, contractor or resident to reimburse the city for time and costs incurred when processing a commercial or residential land development project.
Some of the trust deposit accounts sought by the city go back to 1992.
Included in the list: parcel map 15034 from 2002 that is owed $25,349; the CFD 9 Hunters Hill Park operations and maintenance from 1996 owed $13,723, tract 14554 inspection from 1995 owed $5,572, cash bond 16610 Palermo Drive from 2007 owed $5,000, tract 13651-15 inspection from 1992 owed $5,658, tract 14554 inspection from 1995 owed $5,572, tract 11617 Tulip Avenue from 1992 owed $4,500 and parcel map 15504 Fairfield Ranch Business Park from 2001 owed $4,500.
A couple of Southern California Edison Tehachapi accounts from 2010 and 2013 are owed $1,471 and Richland Properties from 1994 is owed $3,822.
Developer debt
Development impact fees in the amount of $1,450,338 are owed to developers who did not collect reimbursement for infrastructure costs.
The fees paid by early land developers helped fund infrastructure improvements in Chino Hills that were sized for future development. Fees paid by these future developments were intended to reimburse a portion of the funds paid by previous developers.
Dozens of developers made agreements with San Bernardino County in the 1980s before Chino Hills incorporated in 1991.
The city inherited the agreements and in 1998, developed a priority list for reimbursement.
Long ago names
As of June 30, 2020, the city had accumulated sufficient fees to reimburse this phase of developer obligations
Some on the list of unclaimed developer debt are: $374,500 to Costain Homes from 1991, $280,000 to Pacific Gateway from 1989, $177,309 to LW Pacific from 1989, and $14,000 to JCC Development from 1992.
Amounts of $3,500 each: D.T. Smith from 1991, Ray Topete from 1993, Hua Cheng Ching from 1991, Andre Nguyen from 1994 and Lee Jones from 1994.
The following developers have been in contact with the city and may be removed from the final publishing list if it is determined they are eligible for a refund: Bramalea $37,500 from 1992, Lincoln Properties $254,131 from 1989, UDC Homes $288,187 from 1989, and Family Resources Ministries Preschool $3,500 from 1992.
A complete list of accounts can be viewed by visiting chinohills.org/un claimedproperty. A link to the claim form is available.
The accounts will also be published in the Jan. 16 and 23 editions of the Champion.
The deadline to file a claim is March 17 or funds will become the property of the city.
Information: Chino Hills Finance Department, 364-2640, or email finance@chinohills.org.
