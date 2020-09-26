The City of Chino Hills has launched the “Get Back in the Habit” campaign to encourage residents to keep vehicles off the street on street-sweeping days.
The city stopped issuing citations in mid-March when stay-at-home orders were declared and many residents were at home.
Code enforcement officers are issuing “reminders” and not warnings to those who park on the street on street sweeping day.
The Champion stated in the Sept. 19 edition that the city was issuing warnings.
“The operative word is reminder, not warning,” said city manager Benjamin Montgomery during Tuesday’s council meeting.
Mr. Montgomery said the campaign is designed to remind residents that they still have an obligation to keep the streets clear on street sweeping days to prevent debris from entering the storm drains.
No date has been set to resume the citation program, Mr. Montgomery said.
Once a start date is determined, the city will conduct an outreach campaign using the city website, social media, and the local media to inform the public.
Residents are encouraged to register for the e-notify program by visiting chinohills.org/notifyme and scrolling to select “News and Announcements” to receive texts or email alerts when new information is posted.
Residents should check the signs at the entrance to their neighborhoods to determine street sweeping days. Information: public works department, 364-2800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.