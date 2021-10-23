The volunteer-sponsored Chino Valley Released Time Christian Education program will begin its 24th year at the school district’s elementary schools.
The Bible-based program, which stresses morality and character education, will convene the week of Nov. 1 at all 22 schools in the Chino Valley Unified School District.
The program uses mobile classrooms that park in front of or near campus.
Volunteers meet the students and walk them to the bus for class study. Children are not driven in the bus.
The seven-month program, which meets one hour per week during classroom time, is for fifth and sixth graders only due to limited seating on the bus to comply with CDC guidelines on COVID, said program director Gail Blake-Smith.
Third through sixth grade students can be enrolled to learn the same curriculum, at their leisure, via an online class, she said.
The program is free and requires parental enrollment for all students.
Released Time is allowed under the California State Education Code and authorized by a school board policy.
Parent permission forms are in each school office in the “Released Time Box.”
Parents can also download a form from the organization’s website, chinovalleyreleasedtime christianeducation.org, and drop it off in the Released Time Box at the school office.
Ms. Blake-Smith said parents should not contact the schools for additional information because Released Time is a volunteer program.
She can be reached by email at gail4rt@msn.com.
