Robert Rodelo, who with his wife Frances owned Rodelo’s Towing Inc. in Chino, died Sept. 22, 2021, at age 89.
Funeral services will take place noon Monday, Oct. 18 at Crosspoint Church, 6950 Edison Ave., Chino. Services are open to the public.
Interment will follow at Bellevue Memorial Cemetery, 1240 G St., Ontario.
A reception will then be held at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Mr. Rodelo was born on March 12, 1932.
“He was a hard worker,” his daughter Carol said. “He loved gardening.”
Mr. Rodelo’s father, Pablo Rodelo, purchased a Signal gas station in 1951 at the corner of Sixth Street and Chino Avenue, which is now the site of the Chino Civic Center. The business was moved to Sixth Street and Riverside Drive in 1956, and a year later, Robert Rodelo joined the operation and later purchased their first tow truck and became Rodelo’s Mobil and Towing.
For the next 40 years, the full-service gas station remained in business, and Robert continued to run the operation when his father died at age 88 in 1995.
Three years later, the service station was closed. Robert and his wife moved to 5088 Chino Ave., becoming Rodelo’s Towing Inc.
Robert and Frances were members of the Chino Research Group for the book “The Chino We Remember, A History of our early Mexican-American Chino Families,” which is available for sale at the Champion office, 13179 Ninth St., Chino.
The 368-page book features a chapter with several photos of the Rodelo family.
