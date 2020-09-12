The City of Chino recorded the highest temperature ever recorded in the Inland Empire west of the San Bernardino Mountains Sunday with a reading of 121 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in San Diego.
It was the second time in two years Chino hit the 120-degree mark, which was the temperature on July 6, 2018 that had set an all-time record by the National Weather Service automated surface observing system in San Bernardino, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.
Woodland Hills, located northwest of Los Angeles, also hit the 121-degree mark on Sunday, said officials with the National Weather Service in Los Angeles.
Chino Hills hit an all-time record for the city with 114.5 degrees on Sunday, breaking the mark by 0.2 degrees that was set on July 6, 2018.
Chino Valley Fire District said there were seven heat-related emergency calls last weekend
Power outages
reported
Several residents in Chino Hills reported power outages last weekend, some of which said their power was off for nearly 48 hours.
City of Chino Hills spokeswoman Denise Cattern said the outages affected around 300 residents, mostly in the Glenmeade area east of Peyton Drive from Bayberry to Valle Vista drives.
"We heard stories of residents sleeping in their motor homes and at neighbor's houses," Mrs. Cattern said. "There were a lot of residents helping residents."
During the record-breaking heat last weekend, residents reported difficulty calling Southern California Edison, the spokeswoman said. "Residents can look for outages by city, report outages, and check the status of outages online at www.sce.com/outage," Mrs. Cattern said.
Southern California Edison officials did not provide specific information on power outages in the Chino Valley, but said the record-breaking temperatures caused outages that affected nearly 400,000 residents in San Bernardino, Los Angeles and Orange counties between midnight Sept. 5 and 3:40 p.m. Tuesday.
"After we hit record temperatures and peak power on Saturday, we broke both those records again on Sunday," Edison officials said in a statement. "Equally tough on our system were record-breaking overnight temperatures. We had record-high low temperatures (at night)."
Southern California Edison said many of the outages were heat-related and typically involved burned-out equipment.
"During this heatwave, our equipment ran 24-7 as residents from the east, all the way to our metro areas and even the coast, were subject to the unrelenting heat," the statement read.
Unhealthy air quality
Darkened smoky skies above the cities of Chino and Chino Hills, and nearly all Southern California cities, hovered throughout the week and ash coming from at least two brush fires — the Bobcat Fire in Azusa and the El Dorado Fire in Yucaipa — fell onto homes, streets and vehicles and prompted an unhealthy air quality alert.
"Smoky conditions can be hazardous for young children, the elderly, individuals with heart conditions or chronic lung disease such as asthma and bronchitis, and individuals with other respiratory ailments," said San Bernardino County Public Health Information officer Lena Culp. "Older adults and children should remain indoors, keep windows and doors closed or seek alternate shelter."
Individuals with asthma, bronchitis, emphysema and other lung or heart diseases should make sure they have at least a five-day supply of medication on hand. Asthma patients should consult their physician about a management plan, Mrs. Culp said.
Two four-man Chino Valley Fire District crews were assigned to the 13,715 acre-blaze that erupted just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday at El Dorado Ranch Park.
“Law enforcement has determined the fire was caused by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device, used during a gender reveal party,” said Cal Fire San Bernardino public information officer Bennett Milloy. “Those responsible for starting fires due to negligence or illegal activity can be held financially and criminally responsible. Cal Fire reminds the public that with the dry conditions and critical fire weather, it doesn’t take much to start a wildfire.”
More than 525 firefighters are battling the El Dorado Fire, which has forced the evacuations of the Oak Glen, Yucaipa Ridge, Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls communities, according to Cal Fire.
The Bobcat Fire that erupted Sunday in the Angeles National Forest, located 25 to 30 miles northwest of the Chino Valley, has burned 26,368 acres.
Hundreds of residents in the area were evacuated.
A cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Cal Fire officials there are currently 30 large wildfires burning in California, many of which were started by lightning strikes.
More than 2.5 million acres have burned, eight people have died and more than 3,700 structures were destroyed as of Champion press time, officials said.
Nineteen Chino Valley Fire firefighters have been assigned to various fires in California, said Fire Chief Tim Shackelford.
Weather forecast
Temperatures in the Chino Valley could reach 97 degrees today (Sept. 12) and 99 degrees on Sunday before hitting the 103-degree mark on Monday and Tuesday, followed by 101 on Wednesday, 98 on Thursday and 96 on Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
