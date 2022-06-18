Chino’s code compliance program and public works department will be the recipients of $100,000 and $183,298, respectively, in federal grant funding.
The Chino City Council approved the allocations on June 7 as part of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding program.
The city received $591,996 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the program, said Traci Smith, senior management analyst. Six non-profit organizations, entitled to 15 percent of the funds, will also receive allocations.
Family Service Association, which provides a senior nutrition program at the Chino Senior Center and delivers meals to homebound seniors, will receive $15,000.
House of Ruth, which provides services for battered women and their children, will receive $15,000.
Inland Valley Hope Partners, which has locations in Chino, Ontario, Pomona, Claremont, and Upland, and provides emergency food and shelter to families in need, will receive $10,000.
Chino’s Public Works Department will receive $10,691 for graffiti removal.
Chino’s Human Services Department will receive $28,108 for its family counseling program.
The city will distribute $70,000 to Neighborhood Partnership Housing Services for home improvement grants and $31,500 to the Economic Development Department for the building exterior improvement program, and $35,000 to Inland Fair Housing & Mediation for landlord and tenant mediation services.
Remaining funds will go towards the Old School House Museum improvement project in the amount of $202,477, the Monte Vista Park in the amount of $221, 254, and $368,089 for city-wide alley improvements.
