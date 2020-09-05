Chino Valley Fire District officials launched a free app this week to allow residents to share information about their household to help fire district personnel and other local law enforcement agencies to respond better should a major incident or disaster occur.
Community Connect will collect data provided by residents of Chino, Chino Hills and the county area of Chino and used only for the purpose of helping serve the community more efficiently during an emergency situation, said fire district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara.
The app was developed by First Due.
“Residents are individually able to decide what information they are comfortable sharing on the app,” Mrs. De Guevara said. “Residents simply create a profile and enter critical property and occupant information, which is then made available to first responders at the time of dispatch. Data provided by residents within Community Connect is 100 percent secure.”
Chino Valley Fire Chief Tim Shackelford said firefighters often need critical information that will assist them in how to respond to an incident.
“Letting us know who the best point of contact is in case of an emergency, if you or your family members have functional needs that we should prepare for, or even if you have pets we should look out for can really help us serve you in the most efficient way possible when it matters most,” Chief Shackelford said.
The Community Connect app can be found at https://www.communityconnect.io. info/ca-chino
“The fire district intends to listen to resident feedback and improve the service over time,” Mrs. De Guevara said.
