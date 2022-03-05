Charlotte’s Web returns to the Seventh Street Theatre stage in Chino Community Children’s Theatre’s 2022 season opener beginning Friday, March 11 and concluding Saturday, March 26.
Based on the book by E.B. White, the play tells the story of Wilbur, a pig that is the runt of the litter, saved by farm girl Fern and Charlotte the spider.
Evening shows are at 7 p.m. March 11, 12, 18, 19, 24, 25, and 26.
Matinees are at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays, March 13 and 20.
Children’s shows sell out ahead of time, so patrons are encouraged to reserve their seats early.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children and seniors and may be purchased at the box office, 13123 Seventh St., or online through SeatYourself at chinocommunitytheatre.org.
Information: (909) 590-1149 or on social media (@CCCTBbuzz).
