Caltrans will close lanes on the 60 Freeway on Thursday, Jan. 21 and Friday, Jan. 22 as part of the Three Bridges Project to continue demolition of the Pipeline Avenue bridge.
Construction is also taking place on the Monte Vista and Benson avenues bridges.
On Thursday, all lanes of the eastbound 60 Freeway will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Reservoir Street and Ramona Avenue for the Pipeline Avenue bridge demolition.
The No. 1 and No. 2 lanes on the westbound side and the eastbound Reservoir Street on-ramp will also close from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
On Friday, all lanes of the westbound 60 Freeway will close from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. between Reservoir Street and Ramona Avenue.
The No. 1 and No. 2 lanes on the eastbound side will close from 11 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the westbound Ramona Avenue on-ramp will close from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Motorists are advised to use Philadelphia Street, which is north of the freeway, or Walnut Avenue, which is south of the freeway, as detours around the closure.
For more information, visit 60swarm.com or call (909) 383-4631.
