Many restaurants in the Chino Valley closed their doors this past week as the number of patrons dwindle during rapidly changing state and county directives on how to slow the spread of coronavirus.
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce is developing a list of restaurants that offer take-out services so that the community can support them during the crisis.
Restaurants do not have to be Chamber members to get on the list that is being updated daily on the Chamber website, said President Zeb Welborn.
Luck o’ the Irish
Limerick’s Tavern at The Shoppes at Chino Hills was in full swing celebrating St. Patrick’s Day the same night the county’s acting health office on Tuesday ordered the closing of all bars, gyms, movie theatres, health clubs, and other businesses that serve alcohol but not food.
Limerick’s sells Irish and American food along with alcohol. Xavi’s Cantina and Grill on Pipeline Avenue in Chino Hills had a smattering of customers during the same time period and Roscoe’s Famous Deli, which had been open just the day before, shut its doors on St. Patrick’s Day, leaving its customers with a note posted on the doors (see photo).
Valued support
Chino Hills Councilman Peter Rogers said the community needs to do its best to support restaurants that are trying to make a go of it.
“As we are witnessing, some restaurants are trying to remain open with significantly reduced customer volumes, while many others have opted to enhance their take-out only capabilities,” he said. “Worse case, many restaurants have closed their doors.”
Mes Amis, the Lebanese-Mediterranean restaurant in Chino Hills, was still open on St. Patrick’s Day with a small customer base.
Mes Amis just opened three weeks ago, after leaving Chino Hills, relocating to Upland, and then moving back to the city.
Papachino’s Restaurant in Chino is open for take-out orders only. Chili’s Restaurant in Chino Hills was open Monday with social distancing and cleaning rules enforced.
Cock-a-Doodle Restaurant on Central Avenue in Chino remained open until Wednesday, but a person answering the phone Thursday said the restaurant closed that day.
Chamber president Mr. Welborn said restaurants that want to be placed on the list should email him at zwelborn@chinovalleycham ber.com. He encouraged business owners to fill out a survey on the Chamber website at chinovalleycham berofcommerce.com that will be given to Congressman Gil Cisneros and other legislators to obtain federal, state, and county resources.
Mr. Welborn said many resources are contained on the website that is being updated regularly. Mr. Welborn can be reached on his cell at 973-9089.
