Beautification of corner begins on Peyton/English Road near substation

The bare landscape at the southwest corner of English Road and Peyton Drive is being beautified with trees, shrubs, and daylilies as a result of a three-way agreement between the City of Chino Hills, Verizon, and Southern California Edison.
Workers hired by Verizon are landscaping the area where it will build a 50-foot-tall wireless facility designed as a pine tree within the Edison substation.
The monopine will be enclosed by a 6-foot high chain-link fence with a 4-foot wide gate within the substation, which is surrounded by a chain-link fence.
Verizon agreed to landscape 1,634-square-feet of the dirt area facing Peyton Drive adjacent to the substation fence.
The city will maintain the landscape under the agreement.
Verizon proposed the wireless facility in 2016 and later asked for an extension.
Residents have long complained that the substation is an eyesore and have suggested that Edison build a wall around it, but Edison has maintained it wants a line-of-sight into the substation and not a solid enclosure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.