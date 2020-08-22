Police in Chino Hills are investigating how a credit card skimming device was placed on a front counter terminal at the 7-Eleven store in the Fairfield Ranch neighborhood.
The discovery was made Aug. 12 after a customer reported to a clerk that the credit card machine was loose, Deputy Kevin Connors said.
Deputies were called to the store at 15450 Fairfield Ranch Road, at Central Avenue, at 4:41 p.m., the deputy said.
“The manager inspected the machine and realized an unknown suspect placed a credit card skimming device over the machine at the front counter,” Deputy Connors said. “The device mirrored the original credit card machine and was indistinguishable.”
It’s not known how long the device was on the machine or how many people may have been victimized, Deputy Connors said. “The public is reminded to always safeguard their personal information and not to use any device which appears to have been compromised,” he added.
