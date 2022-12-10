Chino residents must soon move cars for street sweeping

Street sweeping days will now come with parking restrictions for all streets in the City of Chino.

The city council voted Tuesday to approve a new parking ordinance that will apply citywide. The previous ordinance applied only to The Preserve and College Park communities.

