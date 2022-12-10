Chino residents must soon move cars for street sweeping

Street sweeping days will now come with parking restrictions for all streets in the City of Chino.
The city council voted Tuesday to approve a new parking ordinance that will apply citywide. The previous ordinance applied only to The Preserve and College Park communities.
Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons said residents have been complaining that their streets are not being properly cleaned because of parked vehicles blocking the path of street sweepers.
Mayor Eunice Ulloa said the streets cannot be swept when vehicles are in the way. “Some streets get pretty messy, so this is going to help beautify our community,” she said.
Although the ordinance is expected to take effect on Feb. 2, 2023, enforcement will not take place until public meetings are held. Street sweeping notification signs will be installed in phases beginning next month.
Chino’s original ordinance was adopted in 2005 to include parking restrictions for the newly forming Preserve and College Park communities, Chief Simmons said.
At the time, the city did not want to implement an ordinance in established neighborhoods not accustomed to parking restrictions, the chief said.
