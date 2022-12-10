Chino residents must soon move cars for street sweeping

Chino, CA (91710)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 54F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Localized flooding in recent burn areas..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.